Kathleen Jones
Kathleen Jones, 58, of Bad Axe, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Kathleen was born on July 4, 1961 in Detroit.
Kat loved to make everyone happy. Enjoyed time with family and friends. Loved camping and going on the motor cycle. Also, loved her chickens and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Bob Karg of Bad Axe; daughter, Shelby (Eric) Rice and step-daughter, Jaimie Karg; son, Dillon Jones and step-son, Brandon Karg; father James (Gloria) Duncanson; mother Carole Grzelka; mother-in-law Karen Karg; two brothers, James Grzelka and Glenn (Sue) Grzelka; two sisters, Lisa (Ron) Rigby and Jamie (Greg) Urbanczyk; sister-in-law Bonnie (Dave) Mroczek.
Friends may come for visiting on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lueke. Burial will be in Rock Falls Cemetery in Harbor Beach. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial. A luncheon will be held promptly after the burial. Friends and family are welcome to join in remembrance of Kat.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Kathleen Jones, 58, of Bad Axe, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at McLaren Bay Region Hospital in Bay City.
Kathleen was born on July 4, 1961 in Detroit.
Kat loved to make everyone happy. Enjoyed time with family and friends. Loved camping and going on the motor cycle. Also, loved her chickens and gardening.
She is survived by her husband Bob Karg of Bad Axe; daughter, Shelby (Eric) Rice and step-daughter, Jaimie Karg; son, Dillon Jones and step-son, Brandon Karg; father James (Gloria) Duncanson; mother Carole Grzelka; mother-in-law Karen Karg; two brothers, James Grzelka and Glenn (Sue) Grzelka; two sisters, Lisa (Ron) Rigby and Jamie (Greg) Urbanczyk; sister-in-law Bonnie (Dave) Mroczek.
Friends may come for visiting on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bad Axe. Officiating will be Rev. Kenneth Lueke. Burial will be in Rock Falls Cemetery in Harbor Beach. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial. A luncheon will be held promptly after the burial. Friends and family are welcome to join in remembrance of Kat.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.