Services Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 (989) 479-3407 Keith Charles Will

Keith Charles Will, 84, of Harbor Beach passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Harbor Beach Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 1, 1934 in Harbor Beach to the late Elmer and Vera (Rawson) Will. Keith was a farmer, carpenter, and worked many years for Harbor Beach Schools and the Community House. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and talking to anyone about anything. He is survived by his wife Jo Anne (Call) Will, his children Diane Zinger, Randy (Deb) Will, Connie Susalla, Deb (Dennis) Schave, Barb (Dale) Schultz, and Lori (Rick) Murawske; 12 grandchildren, Lisa (Bill) Fitzpatrick, Tracy Eberling and special friend Jay, Jesse Will, Keith (Jessica) Schave, Randy (Angela) Will, Kevin Schave, Nicole (Matt) Hill, Aaron Susalla and special friend Amy, Kenneth Schultz and special friend Kylie, Jacob Murawske, Daniel Murawske and Jonathan Murawske; nine Great-Grandchildren, Shayln Fitzpatrick and special friend Seth, Morgan (Kendall) Bechler, Zachary and Nathan Eberling, Joel, Jada and Breanna Schave, Mason Hill and Isabella Will; one Great-Great-Grandson, Easton Bechler; Sisters Esther Bork and Marilyn (John) Prill and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his step-children Wayne Dickinson, Kelly Ingalls, Merrie Dickinson and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Kenneth Will, grandchildren Stephanie Will and Sean Murawske, sons-in-law John Zinger and Raymond Susalla, sister Shirley Gordon, one niece and two nephews. Funeral service for Keith will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 2 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach with Bill Wells officiating. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Keith will be at 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019