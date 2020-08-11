Keith Edward HunterKeith Edward Hunter, 87, passed on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his home in Port Austin.Keith was born Jan. 22, 1933 in Port Austin to Alma (Empkie) and John R. Hunter. He moved to Corunna, where he raised his family and worked at General Motors for 40 years as an engineer. He retired to Port Austin where he built a home on the family homestead.He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Sally A. (Detrick) Hunter; his four children, Gregory (Jill), Cheryl (Dale) Murrish, Gary, John; the mother of his children Patricia Culver Hunter; two step-sons, David and Daniel Detrick; and seven grandchildren.Keith served in the U.S. Army and was a lifelong member of V.F.W. Post 4005 in Corunna and American Legion Post 499, Port Austin for 59 years, where he was the past Adjutant, and where he loved playing euchre. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Harbor Beach.In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements through the Knoblock Funeral Home, Kinde.