Keith William Wurst
Keith William Wurst
Keith William Wurst, 79, of Pigeon, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home from an extended illness.
Keith was born Aug. 21, 1940 in Pigeon to the late Adolph and Aura (Hyde) Wurst. Keith graduated from Pigeon High School in 1958. He was the owner and operator of Berne Enterprises Foundry in Pigeon.
He loved the great outdoors, including fishing and big game hunting. He enjoyed spending time flying his airplane. He was also a master woodcarver and had a joke for every life situation.
Keith is survived by his two daughters Tammy Wurst (Daniel) Hartle of North Carolina and Jennifer Wurst (Danny) Alfrey of Colorado; grandchildren Tiffany Alfrey of Oklahoma and Gregory Alfrey of Colorado; the mother of his two daughters Alice Webster of Bay City; step-children Bryon Kanyak, Tony Kanyak and Kelly Dix; siblings James (Shirley) Wurst, Leroy (Janice) Wurst, Shirley (Kenneth) Kasserman, Duane Wurst, and Lorna Bergman; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert, and brother-in-law Roger Bergman and sister-in-law Sharon Wurst.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to A&D Hospice or the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 21, 2020.
