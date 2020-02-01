|
Kenneth Casimer Lackowski, 65, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home in Vassar. He was born on April 18, 1954 in Bad Axe, Michigan, the son of the late Casimer and Frances (Polega) Lackowski. Ken was employed at General Motors Steering Gear, retiring from Delphi Corp. after 34 years of service. He enjoyed Cadillacs, shopping, hunting, fishing, cooking, canning and collecting model cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren, he was the Best Papa Ever! Ken was a member of the UAW Local 699 and a 25 year member of the Vassar Eagles. Surviving family include his wife, Cindy; children, Nicole (Dave) Gregor, Jasmine (Trevor) Perry, Julia (J.J.) Solgat and Cass Lackowski; step-children, Tom Templeton, Trisha Templeton, Eric Templeton and Jessica (Matt) Hollenbeck; grandchildren; Landen, Dillon, Sammy, Easton, Collin, Hudson, Amelia, Emily, Alley, Abby, Kaden and Bobby; sisters, Rosemary Lackowski and Jacqueline (Jim) Gorkowski; brothers, Perry (Linda) Lackowski and Cass (Barb) Lackowski and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane LaDrig. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar. Burial will take place at Tuscola Township Cemetery. The Family will greet friends on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may consider St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, a charity that Ken donated to frequently.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020