Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penzien-Steele Funeral Home
149 N Main Street
Vassar, MI 48768
(989) 823-7031
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Penzien-Steele Funeral Home
149 N Main Street
Vassar, MI 48768
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Penzien-Steele Funeral Home
149 N Main Street
Vassar, MI 48768
View Map

Kenneth C. Lackowski


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth C. Lackowski Obituary
Kenneth Casimer Lackowski, 65, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020 at his home in Vassar. He was born on April 18, 1954 in Bad Axe, Michigan, the son of the late Casimer and Frances (Polega) Lackowski. Ken was employed at General Motors Steering Gear, retiring from Delphi Corp. after 34 years of service. He enjoyed Cadillacs, shopping, hunting, fishing, cooking, canning and collecting model cars. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren, he was the Best Papa Ever! Ken was a member of the UAW Local 699 and a 25 year member of the Vassar Eagles. Surviving family include his wife, Cindy; children, Nicole (Dave) Gregor, Jasmine (Trevor) Perry, Julia (J.J.) Solgat and Cass Lackowski; step-children, Tom Templeton, Trisha Templeton, Eric Templeton and Jessica (Matt) Hollenbeck; grandchildren; Landen, Dillon, Sammy, Easton, Collin, Hudson, Amelia, Emily, Alley, Abby, Kaden and Bobby; sisters, Rosemary Lackowski and Jacqueline (Jim) Gorkowski; brothers, Perry (Linda) Lackowski and Cass (Barb) Lackowski and many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Diane LaDrig. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Penzien-Steele Funeral Home, 149 N. Main St. in Vassar. Burial will take place at Tuscola Township Cemetery. The Family will greet friends on Monday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may consider St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, a charity that Ken donated to frequently.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -