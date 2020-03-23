|
Kenneth Errer
Kenneth Errer, 84, of Owendale, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
Ken was born in Pigeon on April 24, 1935, to Wilber and Irene (Lucht) Errer. He was baptized as an infant and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Linkville, where he remained a member throughout his life. Ken was an active member being involved with the church council, playing on the dirtball and softball teams, and helping out wherever he was needed. Ken attended one room schoolhouses, the Winsor School and the parochial school at St. Paul Lutheran in Linkville. Ken married Susan (Lynch) on July 28, 1956. He enjoyed playing softball and in the later years watching baseball, bowling, deer hunting, and spending time with his family. Ken was a life-long farmer, having started his career with a driving team of horses and ended with tractors that allowed him to farm almost 1,000 acres with his uncle and his hired "hand", his wife, Susan. Ken worked campaigns at Michigan Sugar and always schooled his children and grandchildren on the process of turning those Michigan grown sugar beets into the sugar that we all love. Ken enjoyed his time with his siblings, his cousins, and his friends and was always willing to listen to a good story – and he really did listen. Ken loved the Lord and was proud to be a farmer and let others know that he loved both – the Lord and tending to the Lord's land.
Ken is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Cindy (Dean) Kruse of Cass City, Ken, Jr. (Faye) of Owendale, Jennifer (Scott) Wissner of Sebewaing; grandchildren, Paul (Brandi) Kruse, Becca (Brandon) Sulicki, Joshua (Erica) Errer, Wendy Ewald, Yvette (Jordan) Scharf, Mindy (Michael) Zmierski, Zoann (Philip) Hallam, and Holly(Nicholas) Byrnes; great grandchildren: Rylan, Kayden, Blayk, Heidi, Bella, Henry, Brettly, Lincoln, Lucy, Hazel, Hutch, Walter, Weston, and Xavier; sister, Jean Gransden of Pigeon; brothers, Leon (Laurel of Ypsilanti, Ronnie (Terri) of Fowlerville, Raymond (Diann) of Bad Axe; and brother-in-law, Bob Eisinger of Howell.
Ken was preceded in death by and infant great granddaughter, Mabel Errer; is sister, Donna Eisinger, and brother-in-law, Ron Gransden.
A private family service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Linkville, with Rev. Christopher Suggitt officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church Organ Repair Fund.
The service will be broadcast live at St. Paul-Linkville Facebook page on Tuesday, March 24, at 11 a.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2020