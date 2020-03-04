|
Kenneth Gabriel Dekoski
Kenneth Gabriel Dekoski, 75, of Ruth passed away suddenly, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 25, 1944, son of the late Edward and Bertha (Wrubel) Dekoski. He graduated from Ubly High School in 1962. He married the love of his life Patricia (Maurer) on Aug. 25, 1962. They shared a wonderful life together filled with love and happiness for 57 years.
Kenneth belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville where he served as Eucharistic Minister, usher, chairman of the Parish Festival, member of both the Parish Council and the Men's Club. He loved St. Mary's and always supported the parish. He was a member of the Ubly School Board for over 20 years. He worked on the family farm all his life. He was an avid softball player, bowler, and card player. He put his heart and soul into everything he did.
Kenneth is survived by his wife Patricia; his children, Mike (Lisa), Keith, Kenneth (Carrie), Karen (Jeff Markarewicz, significant other), Kurt (Carrie), Jeff (Amy); grandchildren, Stephanie (fiance' David Jaranovic), Katelyn, Danielle, Brian (Dannielle), Courtney, Matthew, Cole, Michael, Anastasia, Sophia, Landon & Jacob; great-grandchildren, Cali and Levi; siblings: Shirley Wulbrecht, Gladys Horvet, Marie (Robert) Tenbusch, Rose (Carl) Messing, Terry (Debbie); brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Beverly Czewski, Nancy (Virgil) Mazure, Elaine (James) McLoud, Phillip (Marge) Maurer, Clement (Cindy) Maurer, Theresa (Ken) Michlash, Clarence (Leona) Maurer, Leonard (Karen) Maurer.
He is preceded in death by his son Scott; daughter-in-law Lois (Terbrack) Dekoski; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Lillian Maurer; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Maurer; brother-in-law, Joseph Czewski.
Mass of Christian burial for Kenneth will be at 11 a.m., Saturday March 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Isidore Parish in Parisville. Rev. Adam Maher will officiate. Ken's final resting place will be next to his son Scott in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday at St. Mary Church from 10 to 10:45 a.m. There will be a rosary Friday evening at 7 p.m. by the St. Isidore Men's Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020