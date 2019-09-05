|
Mr. Kenneth Hammerle, 78, of Ruth, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. Kenneth was born on June 5, 1941 in Ubly, to the late Walter and Martha (Helewski) Hammerle. He never married. He was a graduate of the Maurer Country School and attended Ubly High School. Ken farmed most of his life. He worked at Tower Automotive from March of 1965 until he retired in 2004. He was a lifelong parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church until it closed. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister there. He was a current parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish in Bad Axe. Kenneth loved baseball and softball and played on the Smith Corners team for many years. He is survived by four sisters, Jeanette Danielski of Ubly, Rose Ann (Jerry) Bullock of Mogadore, Ohio, Elaine Varosi of Sandusky, Darlene (Rod) Gornowicz of Ubly; one brother, Gary and his special friend, Wanda of Caro; two sisters-in-law, Barb Hammerle of Holland and Marlene Hammerle of Bad Axe; and many nieces and nephews. Kenneth was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Frank, Elwood and Wayne; three sisters, Delores Talaski, Mildred O'Parka and Ardis Wrubel; three nephews; and one niece. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, St. Hubert Parish of Bad Axe. Rev. T.J. Fleming, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in Smith Corners. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p..m. Friday, at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Church in Bad Axe. There will be a parish vigil service at 6 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to Kenneth's family, care of his sister, Darlene Gornowicz. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Kenneth's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019