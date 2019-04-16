Services Service 11:00 AM Victory in Christ Community Church 716 E. Huron Ave. Bad Axe , MI View Map Send Flowers Kim B. Campbell

Kim B. Campbell, 65, of Rosedale, MS, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on March 13, 2019, at Montgomery Island Hunting Club. He was born Nov. 5, 1953, in Michigan, the son of the late Arnold "Wayne" and Majorie Ann ( Seley) Campbell. Kim was a "Jack of all Trades." He was a trapper, the caretaker of Mozart Hunting Club in Snow Lake, AR for about 16 years, a truck driver, a commercial fisherman, and recently the caretaker of Montgomery Island Hunting Club. Kim's passion in life was fishing. He had a love and respect for the Mississippi River. He could spend every minute of every day on that river. He also loved hunting, joking around, and aggravating everyone around him. Kim never met a stranger and could make friends with just about anyone. He was a loving man and a great father. He had a knack of making everyone around him feel special. Kim was a wonderful man that left an impact on everyone that he came in contact with. Kim is survived by his sons, Josh Campbell and wife Danielle of Greenville, MS; Randy Armstead and his wife Kealee, of Snow Lake, AR; daughters, Autumn Shong of Shelby, NC; Fawn Campbell of Greenville, MI and Lisa Sambueso and husband, Jason of Madera, CA; siblings, Curtis Campbell of Kinde, MI, Jeffery Campbell of Bad Axe, MI, Julie Roberts and husband David of Kinde, MI, Scott Campbell and wife, Cindy of Kinde, MI, Lisa Dorsch and husband Larry of Bad Axe, MI, Devin Campbell and wife Vicki of North Branch, MI, and Deana Campbell and husband Larry Warnack of Allenton, MI; grandchildren, Matrix Shong, Phenique Hilliker, Suraya Hilliker, John Hilliker, Isaiah Hilliker, Katelyn Sambueso, Jaida Sambueso, and Reed Armstead; and many nieces and nephews. There will be a service April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory in Christ Community Church 716 E. Huron Ave. Bad Axe, MI 48413 Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019