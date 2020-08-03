Kim Dean
Kim Dean, 59, of Capac, formerly of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully at McLaren Lapeer Regional Hospital under Hospice care on Aug. 2, 2020.
Kim was born July 10, 1961 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Dale and Nancy (Barrons) Kreil. She married Joseph Dean on April 24, 2007.
Kim enjoyed traveling, motorcycle rides, puzzles, casinos, tending the graves of lost loved ones, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Dizzy Dean of Capac; four daughters, Becky Stadler of Caro, Jessie (Jeremiah) Bilicki of Elkton, Jennifer (John) Root of Alto, and Doris (Kiju) of Alameda, Calif.; son Jerome Dean of Bad Axe, one nephew Dustin Clark.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Marsha Hiller; and one niece, Candi Jo.
Kim's family will receive guests for visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com