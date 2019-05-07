Home

Services
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Elkton Missionary Church
220 N. Main St
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Elkton Missionary Church
220 N. Main St
View Map

Kim Therese Tolin


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kim Therese Tolin Obituary
Kim Therese Tolin, 22, of Bad Axe, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital. Kim was born on Sept. 25, 1996, in Corpus Christi, TX. She was later adopted and brought to Michigan with her family. Kim enjoyed going out with friends, playing board games, doing puzzles, watching movies and wrestling (especially John Cena), cooking and helping in the kitchen, painting and writing short stories. She made people fall in love with her everywhere she went and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Kim is survived by numerous family and friends, her faithful dog Donald and caregivers who were family to her. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Elkton Missionary Church. Officiating will be Pastor Reggie Courliss. Burial will be in Colfax Cemetery. Friends may call for visitation at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Memorials may be made in her honor to: FACES National Craniofacial Association www.faces-cranio.org If you wish to offer your condolences, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 7, 2019
