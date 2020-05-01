Kristine Elizabeth (Nitz) Kalis
Kristine Elizabeth (Nitz) Kalis, 69, was called home April 22, 2020 at her home in Grosse Pointe Farms surrounded by her family, following a long illness.
She was born on Nov. 6 1950 in Pigeon. Kristine was the daughter of the late Arthur Nitz and Inez (Hercliff) Nitz. She married Frederick John Kalis Jr. on June 28, 1975 at St Peter Lutheran Church in Bach in a double wedding with her sister.
After spending her childhood years on her beloved family farm and attending St. Peter Lutheran grade school in Bach, Kristine was a 1968 graduate of Sebewaing High school. From there she graduated from Concordia Jr. College in Ann Arbor, and Eastern Michigan University. Later in adulthood she received her Master's Degree from Marygrove College.
Upon her graduation from Eastern Michigan, Kristine was passionate about her work teaching the hearing impaired students at Lutheran School for the Deaf in Detroit. She loved her students and enjoyed her time working in Detroit. After her marriage in 1975, she moved to Bad Axe. She was a devoted mother to her three daughters. When her daughters were all in school, Kristine continued her passion of teaching hearing impaired students for many years at the Huron County Intermediate School District. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with grandchildren. She was a devoted, loving mother to her three daughters and a wonderful grandmother. After her husband's death in 2012, Kristine spent her final years in Grosse Pointe Farms.
She is survived by three daughters, Erika (Michael) Page of Grosse Pointe Farms, Elizabeth (Arthur Kent) Taylor of Grand Haven, Amy (Aaron) Scott of Fort Wayne. 11 grandchildren Jacob, Kalie, Annalise, Madelyn and Michael Jr. Page of Grosse Pointe Farms, Hannah, Bryant, Olivia, and Ava Taylor of Grand Haven, Leah and Renee Scott of Fort Wayne, Indiana. One sister, Karen (David) Volz of Frankenmuth. Two nieces and two nephews, several aunts and uncles, several great nieces and nephews, several cousins and many close friends Kristine considered her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick John Kalis Jr., her parents, Father-in-law Frederick John Kalis Sr., Mother-in-law Amanda (Bang) Kalis. Sister Kathleen (Nitz) Faulkner, and two brothers, Keith Nitz and Kraig Nitz.
A private burial officiated by Reverend Kenneth Luke will be held at Silverlawn Cemetery in Sebewaing on April 25, 2020. A memorial service in will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation or the Fred Kalis Scholarship by the Sanilac County Community Foundation – The Fred Kalis Athletic Scholarship.
Arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home, Sebewaing.
