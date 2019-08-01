|
Larry A. Gaffke, 67 of Chesterfield, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township. He was born on June 30, 1952 in Bad Axe to the late Walter and Mary June (Lawitzke) Gaffke. Larry and Marcia Gaffke were united in marriage on March 18, 1973 in Port Hope. Larry owned and operated Gaffke Construction for many years. He loved his work, animals, working in the yard and garage, hunting, four wheeling, and especially playing with his grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife Marcia of Chesterfield, and children: Stacy Gaffke of Harrison Township, Jill (Christopher) Nowak of Lapeer, and Michael (Heather) Gaffke of Macomb, four grandchildren: Devin, Brooke, Aiden, Alyssa, his brother Steve (Dawn) Gaffke of Rochester, his sister Christine Collison of Sanford, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Don Collison. Funeral Services for Larry will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Burial will follow in New River Cemetery. Visitation for Larry will be on Friday, from 2 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the . Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019