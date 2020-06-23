Lauretta M. Gusa
Lauretta M. Gusa, 97, of Harbor Beach, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region of Bad Axe. She was born on April 10, 1923 to the late Edward and Cecelia (Kirsch) Booms. Lauretta was united in marriage to Edward Genis in June of 1944. He preceded her in death in June of 1952. Lauretta was united in marriage to James Gusa, May 18, 1957. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2002. Lauretta was a homemaker for many years; she also enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking and canning. She was a member of Holy name of Mary Parish, as well as a member of the VFW Auxiliary of Harbor Beach. She loved to watch Days of Our Lives and Hallmark Movies, and spend time with her family. She is survived by her children James (Diane) Genis, John Genis, Ronald Genis, Earl (Nancy) Gusa, Maureen (Joe) Mc Crandall, and Sharon (Dan) Bischer; 14 grandchildren Shelley Genis, Tracey (Joe) Dressler, Jayson (Julie) Genis, Robert (Georgia) Genis, Rebecca (Barry) Hartz, Ryan (Theresa) Genis, Henry Gusa, Scott Gusa, Faith (Phil) Gorski, Ashley McCrandall, Joshua (fiancé Georgia) McCrandall, Eric (Kim) Bischer, Kayla (Scott) Grekowicz and Jesse Bischer; two step grandchildren Erin (Matthew) Krumenacker and Tracy (Brad) Prill; 18 great grandchildren Jessica, Tyler, Zachary, Mariah, Jacob, Jourdin, Nathin, Elizabeth, Aubree, Brady, Zachery, Netanya, Elyse, Aubrey, Grace, Noah, Grady and Cali; two step great grandchildren Regan and Clarence; siblings Lucille Niemi, Leona Mausolf, Harold (Clara) Booms, Leo Booms, Irvin (Marlene) Booms, and Marlene Mausolf; sisters-in-law Stella Lentz and Lucille Gusa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Larry Gusa; three infant children Raymond, Patricia, Joseph; a granddaughter Jessica Bischer; daughters-in-law Doreen Genis and Lois Genis; and siblings Stella Lemanski, Jerome Booms, Lavern Booms and Delores McLain. Funeral Service for Lauretta will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, of the Holy Name of Mary Parish, with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Lauretta will be on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Thursday will be at the church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Please note that during this time we are still practicing social distancing.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.