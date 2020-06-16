Lauri Ann Byarski
Lauri Ann Byarski was born in Bad Axe Michigan on Sept. 6, 1957. The first born of Lawrence and Ruthann Schmitt, she was the oldest of seven children. She was always fun to be around, very dedicated to her family, and an incredibly hard worker. She was the Snow Carnival Queen and an honor roll student whom friends say succeeded at everything she did. She studied abroad in Sweden and studied at Central Michigan University before returning to Bad Axe to begin a lifelong career in health care. At Huron County Medical Care Facility she played many different roles; from nurse's assistant to purchasing representative, working hard to assist patients, residents and administration alike.
On Sept. 23, 1978, the first day of autumn, she married Leonard Byarski Jr. at Sacred Heart Church in Bad Axe. Together they had three daughters—Amanda, Alissa, and Andrea. A very involved mother, she was often found outside teaching her girls to play kick-the-can, making sure they carried on the Schmitt family softball tradition, or sitting poolside reading while the girls swam. She loved to read and, after finishing every novel at the Bad Axe Library, began buying used books by the bagful. Her closet was not full of purses and shoes, it was full of books. If she were indoors, you would find her in her orange chair reading. She also enjoyed cheering for the Detroit Tigers and Redwings, painting ceramics, baking and knitting. She would always have a project beside her, busy knitting hats or scarves for those who needed them. She was an avid gardener as well. She grew many different varieties of fruits, veggies and flowers, and preserved more than enough each year.
Lauri loved to travel and was always planning for the next vacation. She loved to camp in the summer, stay in cabins in the fall, and snowmobile in the winter. After many years of vacations in Northern Michigan the family moved from Bad Axe to Suttons Bay. There she continued her career in healthcare, working for Tindercare in Northport and later in Suttons Bay. She worked with many incredible women over the years, many of which became her best friends. She retired in 2016 when Alissa and her family moved back to Michigan and dedicated her time to being the world's number one grandma to her granddaughter Ariana. Her love for gardening continued, a love she had passed down to her daughter Alissa, and her projects always multiplied. She gladly invited Alissa to begin her flower farm on the family property, helped with planting, tended to the flowers and could always be counted on when an extra hand was needed styling flowers.
Her family meant everything. She never missed a family reunion, baby shower, wedding or weekly visit with relatives. Her church in Bad Axe was also very special to her. She taught catechism for many years at St. Columbkill, sang during mass and was very active with the youth group. She was the mom that always went along on trips, helped organize the children's part of the annual chicken BBQ, and was always willing to pack the van full of girls to take to the mall. She loved her children fiercely, demanded the best from them, and always set the best example. A righteous, hardworking, woman with a strong work ethic who believed in spreading kindness, she made sure her girls grew to be honest, independent women with strong morals.
She'll always be admired for her thoughtfulness, courage and strength over the years. She had a beautiful life, but it was not without hardship, yet she continued to radiated love and comfort. She will forever be missed.
On June 11, 2020, just before the double rainbow lit up the sky, Lauri took her last breath with Leonard by her side. Her beautiful life will forever be treasured by those who survive her, her mother Ruthann Schmitt; her husband Leonard Byarski Jr.; daughters Amanda Byarski, Alissa Thomson (Jackson); granddaughter Ariana; brothers Fred Schmitt, Dave Schmitt, Ed Schmitt (Deborah); sisters Kathi Loewe (Ted), Kari (Schmitt) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces/nephews. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Andrea Byarski, her father Lawrence Schmitt Sr. and her brother Lawrence Schmitt Jr.
An outdoor funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Bad Axe at 11 a.m. Friends may gather at the cemetery on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.