Laverne Frederick Kaufman
Laverne Frederick Kaufman, 84, of Ruth passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at his home, under hospice care, with his family by his side.
He was born on April 9, 1936 in Bad Axe to the late Walt and Clara (Reiche) Kaufman. Laverne and Mildred Holdwick were united in marriage on Sept. 14, 1957 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth. Laverne believed in a hard days work, working 41 years at the Ruth Farmers Elevator and Pigeon Coop.
Laverne served his community in many ways, including: Sherman Township Fire Department for 30 years, was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years, a member of the Ruth Knights of Columbus, was a former bowler and softball player, a deer hunter, enjoyed playing blooper ball, dancing to polka and country music, playing euchre and watching the Detroit Tigers. Laverne always enjoyed working at the Mama Ruth Picnic every year, and was always ready to give a helping hand when someone was in need. He loves his wife, family, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.
Laverne is survived by his wife Millie Kaufman of Ruth; children Steve (Jenny) Kaufman of Harbor Beach, Gary (Sherry) Kaufman of Reese, Brian (Rebecca) Kaufman of Grand Haven, Kevin (Brenda) Kaufman of Bay City, and Jeff Kaufman of Mt. Morris, Dean (Tracy) Kaufman of Freeland; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his siblings Gerald (Carol) Kaufman of Elkton, Marilyn (Jim) Pawlowski of Bad Axe, and Robert (Jan) Kaufman of Minden City; and sisters-in-law Jenny Kaufman of Commerce Township and Kathy Kaufman of Troy.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Floyd Kaufman, Marvin Kaufman, Norman (Marge) Kaufman, Ruth Ann (Rick) Barker, and Richard Kaufman.
Funeral mass for Laverne will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, on Huron Line Road, with Fr. Matt Federico officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Visitation for Laverne will be on Tuesday, from 2-8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Please bring a lawn chair for the funeral. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Parish Vigil Service at 7 p.m.
