Lee H. Thompson

Lee H. Thompson Obituary
Lee H. Thompson passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 while living at Sandyside Senior Living in White Lake, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Virginia Thompson, and his son, Scott Lee Thompson. He is survived his daughter, Brooke Wilkerson (Greg) of Ocala, FL; grandson, Jeffrey Thompson of Ortonville, MI; daughter-in-law, Pamela Thompson of Ortonville, MI; and sister, Diane Fisher of White Lake, MI. His determination to become a pilot as a young man landed him a job as a GM corporate pilot until his retirement. He spent his retirement years flying, hunting, fishing, boating, and having coffee with his friends at Walt's in Caseville.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019
