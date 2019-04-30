Home

POWERED BY

Services
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kinde Presbyterian Church

Lee Hoeft


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lee Hoeft Obituary
Lee Hoeft, 61, of Port Austin, died unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019, at McLaren Hospital in Port Huron. Lee was born Jan. 24, 1958, to the late Harry and Frieda (Groenhagen) Hoeft. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in agri-business. He married Cathy Ann Dirksen on July 19, 1986 in Minonk, Illinois. In 1996 he moved to Huron County to work for Terra Farm Service and ConAgra. He was currently employed at Thompson Chevrolet in Ubly. He was an active member of Kinde Presbyterian Church, Port Austin Community Players and sang with All For Hymn. He enjoyed grilling, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. Over the past decade he and his wife have opened their home to seven foreign exchange students from Thailand, China and South Korea. Lee is survived by his wife Cathy; brother Tarry (Teri) Hoeft of Illinois and sister Sandie (Tony) Nostrand of Ohio; nieces April and Andrea and nephew Kyle; father-in-law Ron (Patty) Dirksen; and brother-in-law David (Kim) Dirksen. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Kinde Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the family or Kinde Presbyterian. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now