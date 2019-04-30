Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kinde Presbyterian Church Lee Hoeft

Lee Hoeft, 61, of Port Austin, died unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019, at McLaren Hospital in Port Huron. Lee was born Jan. 24, 1958, to the late Harry and Frieda (Groenhagen) Hoeft. He graduated from Illinois State University with a degree in agri-business. He married Cathy Ann Dirksen on July 19, 1986 in Minonk, Illinois. In 1996 he moved to Huron County to work for Terra Farm Service and ConAgra. He was currently employed at Thompson Chevrolet in Ubly. He was an active member of Kinde Presbyterian Church, Port Austin Community Players and sang with All For Hymn. He enjoyed grilling, spending time with family and friends, and traveling. Over the past decade he and his wife have opened their home to seven foreign exchange students from Thailand, China and South Korea. Lee is survived by his wife Cathy; brother Tarry (Teri) Hoeft of Illinois and sister Sandie (Tony) Nostrand of Ohio; nieces April and Andrea and nephew Kyle; father-in-law Ron (Patty) Dirksen; and brother-in-law David (Kim) Dirksen. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Kinde Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael Stoerger officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the family or Kinde Presbyterian. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019