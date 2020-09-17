1/1
Leland H. Shetler
1932 - 2020
Leland H. Shetler, 88, of Pigeon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Leland was born April 10, 1932 in Winsor Township to the late Henry and Leona (Schrock) Shetler. He married Wilma Troyer on April 26, 1952 in Fairview. Leland was a life-long farmer in Bay Port, retiring in 1990. After retiring he worked for 10 years at McDonald Food and Family in Bad Axe where he was a friend to everyone he met. He was a member of Pigeon River Mennonite Church, Huron County Gideons past Pigeon Rotary Club member and the Thumb Two-Cylinder Club. Leland had a life-long passion for music, he played guitar and harmonica, and sang with many local groups.
Leland is survived by his wife Wilma; children Randy of Cass City, Patricia Yoder of Bay Port, Marion (Marlene) Shetler of Pigeon, Ken (Edie) of Harlan, Iowa, and Beth (Ben) Maust of Bay Port; grandchildren Caleb, Shari, Michael, Garret, Derek, Levi, Ethan, Jordan and Kaylee; great-grandchildren Brayden, Maelin, Regan, Mason, Louisa, Willa, Everret, Asa, Harlow, Rowen and Luka; and sister Louise (Harold) Swartzendruber of Bay Port. He was preceded in death by his son Gordon, brothers Leslie and Stanley, and sisters Pauline Mix, Elizabeth Barge and Edna Miller.
Private funeral services will be held at Pigeon River Mennonite Church with Rev. Dave Maurer officiating. Burial will be in the church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to the Huron County Gideons. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Champagne Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
