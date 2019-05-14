Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rapson, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rapson, MI
Leo Arthur Braun


Leo Arthur Braun
Leo Arthur Braun Obituary
Leo Arthur Braun, 92, of Port Hope, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Leo was born in Harbor Beach on June 24, 1926, son of the late Robert and Mary (Hessling) Braun. He married Virginia Plester in Detroit on Oct. 9, 1948. She preceded him in death on Oct. 31, 2011. Leo served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He enjoyed farming all his life. He was a member of the Tip of the Thumb Square Dancers and the Port Hope AmVets. He also served as president of the school board of the Jericho School. He was an avid woodworker who also enjoyed playing Euchre, Skip Bo and Rummy. Leo is survived by his children – Judy (Fred) Abeel, Stephen (Marilyn) Braun, Laura (Brent) Bender, Jean Essenmacher (special friend, Kirk Pettit), Russell (Laura) Braun, Peggy (Dan) Buby and Paul (Julie) Braun; 34 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; special friend – Marci Keel; brother – Earl (Shirley) Braun; sister-in-law - Wilma Braun; brother-in-law – Robert Tschirhart. Leo was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law – Patricia Braun; great-grandson – Jacob Badik; brothers – Clarence (Lorraine) Braun and Robert Braun; sisters – Magdelyn Tschirhart, Margaret (Carl) Swenson and Gladys (Joe) Cardamone; brother-in-law – Harold (Eunice) Plester; sisters-in-law – Lucille (Les) Burnette and Evelyn (Tony) Pszczolkowski. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Compassus Hospice nurses Meg and Carley and his special caregivers, Kelly, Mary, Sherry and Kim Memorials may be offered to Huron County Right to Life, or Sacred Heart Food Pantry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rapson. Officiating will be Fr. Rob Howe. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call for visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A scripture service will be offered on Tuesday at the funeral home at 7 p.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 14, 2019
