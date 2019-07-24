Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John Ev. Lutheran Church - Berne Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John Ev. Lutheran Church - Berne Leon H. Roestel

Leon H. Roestel, 79, of Pigeon passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Meadow Lane Assisted Living in Bad Axe with family by his side. Leon was born at home in McKinley Township on Dec. 8, 1939, to the late Henry and Gertrude (Rathje) Roestel. On April 8, 1961 he married Janice Lutz of Kilmanagh at St. John Lutheran Church, Kilmanagh. Leon is survived by his loving wife Janice; daughter Tammy (James) Armbruster of Mesa, AZ, sons Kevin (Pamela) of Pigeon, Timothy (Jennifer) of Gaylord, Dean (Marnie) of Mt. Pleasant, and daughter Tracy (Scott) Schmitt of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren Patricia (Adam) Sample, Jason, Ryan and Kayla Armbruster, Stephanie (Matthew) Ellicott, Jillian (Matthew) LaFave, Matthew (Shayna) Roestel, Heather (Justin) DeMars, Kenneth Roestel, Allison (Brennan) Miller, Emily Roestel, Justin, Carter, Dilan Roestel, Caleb, Carson, Mackenzie Schmitt and seven great-grandchildren; his sister Marge (Mike) Stevenson; sisters-in-law Peggy Roestel and Donna Ziel; and several nieces and nephews. Leon was born and raised a farmer's son and continued the tradition with his brother Donald and his sons. Leon was a baptized and confirmed member at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne, where he was actively involved as an elder and served on the school board. He was involved in the "Proud to be" Farm Bureau group and Chandler Township planning commission. Leon enjoyed camping, playing cards, driving around "crop checking" and visiting with family and friends. Most of all Leon loved his family and instilled strong Christian roots in them. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Ethel Lutz, his brother Donald and brother-in-law Lloyd Ziel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice or St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 24, 2019