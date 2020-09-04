1/1
Leona Agnes Langley
Leona Agnes Langley, 97, a lifelong Caseville resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at United Hospice Service in Marlette.
Leona was born Aug. 21, 1923 in Caseville to the late Darling and Frances (Nicklas) Beadle. She graduated as the salutatorian from Elkton High School and then enlisted in the US Marine Corps during World War II, stationed in North Carolina as a heavy truck driver. She returned home after the war and married Frederick Langley on Aug. 30, 1947 at St. Felix Catholic Church in Pinnebog; he preceded her in death Sept. 25, 2014.
She worked at Dormey's Blue Water Inn and then the Caseville Bay Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish where she was an Eucharistic minister, Pigeon VFW, and the Caseville American Legion. Leona loved spending time with her family, which she believed was her finest legacy.
She is survived by her children Charles (Susan) of Caseville and Cynthia (Raymond) Perrone of Dracut, Mass.; grandchildren Kimberly (Tim) LeClair, James Langley, Michelle Perrone, Michael (Emily) Perrone; her beloved great-grandchildren Marley, Brady, and Julia; and brother Albertus Beadle of Caseville; and sisters-in-law Jeannette and Jean Beadle. She was preceded in death by her siblings William, George, Marion, Thomas, Josephine, Harold, Geraldine, Francis, Jesse, and Herbert.
A private memorial mass will take place at St. Roch Catholic Church in Caseville. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to United Hospice Service in Marlette. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com



Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
