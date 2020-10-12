1/1
Leroy A. Rooney
Leroy A. Rooney
Leroy A. Rooney, 87, of Bad Axe passed away Oct. 10 peacefully at Huron County Medical Care Facility.
Leroy was born Oct. 29, 1932 in Bad Axe son of the late Earl & Lorene (Chape) Rooney.
At working age Leroy worked for General Motors. He joined the Army in 1953, where he proudly served in the Korean War. Shortly after, Leroy met the love of his life Patricia Jean Brown, they were united in marriage Jan. 17, 1959 at the United Methodist Church in Bad Axe. Leroy was a serving member at the United Methodist Church. Leroy took on scrap metal recycling, he was one of the first customers D&W had and was known as a regular. Leroy was known as one of the busiest scrap recyclers in Huron County. Leroy was a social butterfly & known by many. He enjoyed family events, watching his grandkids sports events, going out to dinner, coffee hour and just driving around the countryside.
Leroy is survived by son Kenneth Rooney; son-in-law Randall DeGrandt; grandchildren Melissa (Roger) Wykes, Jessica (Donald) Lumsden, Cynthia (Daniel) Clarey, Rebecca (Matthew) DeGrandt; great grandchildren Andrew, Ryan, Elizabeth, Addison, Justin, Thomas, Jonathan, Parker and Randilyn. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Albert (Ruthann) Brown, Thomas (Virginia) Brown, special friend Denice Hind and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, daughters Katherine and Barbara, brothers Earl, Eugene and sister Claire. He will be missed by many.
Services for Leroy will be held Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe with burial to follow at Novesta Cemetery in Cass City, MI. Visitation will be held at Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 12, 2020.
