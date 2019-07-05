LeRoy C. Eimers, 80, of Unionville, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. LeRoy was born June 17, 1939, in Bay Port, to Clarence and Anna (Kelly) Eimers. After graduating from high school, LeRoy proudly joined the United State Army and was honorably discharged. He married Catherine Ross on Nov. 6, 1965, at Caseville Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. LeRoy worked as a self- employed licensed contractor for many years. He then joined the Local Carpenters Union in Saginaw, then retiring at Sebewaing Industries (Tower Automotive) as a Die Welder. LeRoy was an active member at Community of Christ Church in Bay Port. He was a huge volunteer and supporter of the Bay Port Fish Sandwich Festival and loved his hometown of Bay Port. LeRoy was very patriotic, enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, gardening, tending to his orchard, was an avid bee keeper, and enjoyed going to coffee hour at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Sebewaing. His family was the most important to him, was truly a friend to all, and had the kindest heart. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Catherine; three children: Lee (Kristi) Eimers of Unionville, Andrea (Brian) Olson of Jackson, and Beth Ann (James) Kilburn of Unionville; grandchildren: Allison Eimers, Luke, Ryan, Quinn and Natalie Olson, and Alexis, Nicholas and Lydia Kilburn; sisters: Carol Wisenbaugh and Dolly Gagnon; and many nieces and nephews. LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Ron Eimers. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 3 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Community of Christ Church in Bay Port. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with the service starting at 11 a.m. Rev. Terry Brown will be the lead officiant. A small veteran's service will be held outside of the church immediately following the church service, followed by a luncheon reception in the church basement. Memorial donations may be given to the Community of Christ Church. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 5, 2019