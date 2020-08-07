1/1
LeRoy D. Boesch
LeRoy D. Boesch, 73, of Sebewaing, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 4, 2020.
LeRoy was born in Sebewaing on Dec, 8, 1946 to Edgar and Agnes (Sting) Boesch. He graduated from Sebewaing High School in 1964. He married Lillian Thompson in Saginaw on June 21, 1969. He was owner/operator and licensed general contractor for Boesch Builders, Inc. He loved working. LeRoy also enjoyed fishing and reading. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Caro, was on the Huron County Zoning Board for a few years and a member of the Michigan Frame Builders Association.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Lillian; children Tresa Boesch-Baker of Sebewaing, Christina Parmenter of Unionville, LeRoy (Tracy) Boesch of Sebewaing, Kimberly (Joe) Urban of Sebewaing, Leanda (Chris) Hall of Saginaw, Tracey (Dan) Carson of Sebewaing, Jessica (Dennis) Hartman of Tawas and Matthew (Katie) Lesoski of Bay City; grandchildren Mira, Liam, Nathaniel, Noah (Camille), Nicholas, Nehemiah, Gabriella, Jacob, Cody, Leah, Maddison, Rebekah, Sarah, Brittini, Austin, Grace, James, Abigail, Jonah, Benjamin, Aiden, Olivia and Andrea; sister Andrea Benson; and many nieces and nephews.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his siblings Brice (Pat) Boesch, LaVonne (James) Eberlein, Emily Boesch and Doralee; and brother-in-law Paul Benson.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to the family or First Baptist Church in Caro.
Arrangements handled by Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing.
Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home Inc
538 S Beck St
Sebewaing, MI 48759
(989) 883-2720
