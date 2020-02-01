|
|
Leroy (Roy) Daniel Law, 78, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, with his family by his side, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. He was born on Nov. 4, 1941 at home in Unionville, to Stanley and Sara (Killinger) Law. He married Betty Roberts on June 9, 1962 at the Assembly of God Church in Sebewaing. They celebrated 57 years of marriage together. He was a member of the Community Wesleyan Church of Elkton. Leroy enjoyed mowing lawns, washing cars, and he loved fishing and swimming. His grandchildren were a highlight of his life and he enjoyed teasing them and loving on them. He is survived by his wife Betty Law of Pigeon; and his daughter Tina Curell and her husband Shawn. Grandchildren, Nicole (Brian Wietfeldt), and Keith (Missy) McIntyre and Kevin McIntyre; and great grandchildren Lucas, Daniel, Finn, Coulter, Tyler and a special baby girl arriving in spring. He is survived by his brothers Herman (Vera) Law, and Garold (Linda) Law. He was preceded in death by his brother James Law, and infant sister Janet. Funeral Service for Leroy will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Community Wesleyan Church of Elkton, with Pastor Ean Green officiating. Burial will take place at Silverlawn Cemetery in Sebewaing. Visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe from 2-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to: Family discretionary fund. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020