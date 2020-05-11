Letisha May "Pat" Carter
Letisha "Pat" May Carter
Letisha "Pat" May Carter, 78, of Caseville, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. She was the widow of Maynard Charles Carter of Caseville. They shared 59 years of marriage together.
Letisha was born Oct. 3, 1941 in Detroit, daughter of the late Joseph Luke and Mildred Marie (Conway) Gray. She attended Denby High School in Detroit. Letisha worked alongside her late husband at their businesses, first "Carter Construction," then at "Thumb Pre-cast Steps and Patio Blocks."
She was a member of the Caseville RLDS church when it was open, then moved to the Owendale Community of Christ Church. She enjoyed crafts and collecting. She will be remembered for opening her home to numerous foster children, family or anyone in need.
Letisha is survived by her children James (fiancee Julie) Carter of Bad Axe, Robin (Scott) Fujimoto of Dayton, Ohio, and Cheyenne (nee Broderick) Carter of Caseville; sister Pearl Carter of Howell and brother Robert Gray of Linden; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson; and five nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother Arthur Gray, niece Sherry Carter and nephew Robert Carter.
There will be private family services at Champagne Funeral Chapel and she will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
