Linda Campbell

Linda Campbell, 71, of Kinde, was born Jan. 15, 1949 in Mount Clemens, Michigan. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Checkley and Mary Lou Hendricks. Linda passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Linda worked as a certified nursing assistant in her local community for many years. She had a passion for serving those in need, volunteering her time and talents in programs such as the Special Olympics. Linda had a love for the arts. She enjoyed hobbies such as painting, ceramics, crochet, and scrapbooking. Above all else, Linda had a great love for God, and she enthusiastically shared her faith with those she met.

Linda's pride and joy was her family. She delighted in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, taking every opportunity to spend time with them.

Linda is survived by Curtis L. Campbell; children Nick (Julie) Checkley, Mike Metz (Rana), Bill (Tonya) Smith, Curtis L. II (Megan) Campbell; grandchildren Nicholas, Chelsea, David, Mikey, Ashley, Connor, Katie, Maddison, Jacob, Margaret, Lillian, Luke, and Claire; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Darlene) Checkley, Cheryl Checkley, Penny (Chris) Hill, Wendy (Howard) Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her sister Becky Miller and daughter Taffi Lin Metz.

Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 311 Whitelam Street, Bad Axe with Fr. Matt Federico presiding. Friends may begin gathering after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hubert's Food Pantry.



