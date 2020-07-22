1/1
Linda Campbell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Campbell
Linda Campbell, 71, of Kinde, was born Jan. 15, 1949 in Mount Clemens, Michigan. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Checkley and Mary Lou Hendricks. Linda passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Linda worked as a certified nursing assistant in her local community for many years. She had a passion for serving those in need, volunteering her time and talents in programs such as the Special Olympics. Linda had a love for the arts. She enjoyed hobbies such as painting, ceramics, crochet, and scrapbooking. Above all else, Linda had a great love for God, and she enthusiastically shared her faith with those she met.
Linda's pride and joy was her family. She delighted in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, taking every opportunity to spend time with them.
Linda is survived by Curtis L. Campbell; children Nick (Julie) Checkley, Mike Metz (Rana), Bill (Tonya) Smith, Curtis L. II (Megan) Campbell; grandchildren Nicholas, Chelsea, David, Mikey, Ashley, Connor, Katie, Maddison, Jacob, Margaret, Lillian, Luke, and Claire; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Darlene) Checkley, Cheryl Checkley, Penny (Chris) Hill, Wendy (Howard) Jenkins. She is preceded in death by her sister Becky Miller and daughter Taffi Lin Metz.
Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 311 Whitelam Street, Bad Axe with Fr. Matt Federico presiding. Friends may begin gathering after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Hubert's Food Pantry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial Gathering
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved