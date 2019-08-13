|
|
Linda K. McAlpine, 56, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at Huron County Medical Care in Bad Axe. Linda was born March 8, 1963 in Cass City to the late Harold and Dolores (Adams) McAlpine. She graduated from Cass City High School in 1981. She worked in several local AFC homes before becoming disabled with multiple sclerosis in 1995. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and spending time with her grandchildren, niece and nephews and her beloved dachshund Dottie. She is survived by her children Tara (Michael) Dohning of Pigeon and Eric (Angel Kula) Gage of Sebewaing; grandchildren Lindsey, Tristan, Courtney, Logan, Jackson, Katie and Eric; siblings Daniel McAlpine of Bad Axe, Dale McAlpine of Bay City, Diane Moran of Montana, and Lori (Chris DeRoeck) McAlpine of Bad Axe; niece and nephews Kimberly, Jason, Jeffery, Nathan, Bret, Brandon and Evan; and the father of her children John Gage. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Terry Moran. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in Colfax Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the family. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019