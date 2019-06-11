Linda Marie Campbell, 68, of Port Austin, died at home Sunday, June 9, 2019. Linda was born Feb. 11, 1951, in Hazel Park to the late Floyd and Josephine (Spencer) Griem. She married Wm Thomas Campbell Jr. on Feb. 14, 1975. She retired from Huron Medical Center in 2011 after working 34 years as a ward clerk and LPN. She also provided home health care with Allen Health Care and Heartland. She enjoyed being outdoors, flowers, animals, collecting treasures and playing BINGO. Linda is survived by her husband Wm Tom; children Jean Catenacci of Elkton, Kimberly Campbell of Port Austin, Andrea Owens of Caseville, Wm Campbell III, Josephine (Nicholas) Corp of Bad Axe, Lisa (Wayne) Dudley of Lapeer and Kris (Terry) Smiddy of Corbin, KY; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings Wendy (David) Deacons of Filion, Janet Walden of Bad Axe, Carol Deck of Minden City, and Brian Griem of Port Austin; and best friend Cathy Reardon of Hillsdale. She was preceded in death by her brother Ronald Griem. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Caseville, with Rev. Chris Suggitt officiating. Burial will be in Port Austin Twp Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon. Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary