Lloyd Messing
Lloyd Messing
Lloyd Messing, 84, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Northwood Meadows in Cass City, on his dear wife's birthday.
Lloyd was born July 17, 1936 son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Buhl) Messing. He married Ann Pluciennik on Nov. 19, 1966 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Family and farming were Lloyd's loves in life. He took such pride in his farm, being very meticulous to make sure rows were planted straight and weeds were hoed in his fields each year. He so enjoyed farm life until he was 80. Lloyd was a lifetime member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Sheridan Corners. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who brought him such joy. He also enjoyed hunting, watching the Detroit Tigers, Nascar and the Price is Right.
Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Ann; children Lorraine (Harold) Langley of Bad Axe, Jim (Ann) Messing of Frankenmuth, Judy (Brian) Hartman of Wheaton, Ill., Jeniffer (Chad) Timmons of Owendale; grandchildren Heather and Amber (Fiance Dustin) Langley, Jordan, Stephen and Seth Messing, Cameron, Evan and Jason Hartman, Meleah and Connor Timmons.
Brothers Marvin (Lorene) Messing of Bad Axe and David Messing of Washington D.C.; sisters Norma (Virgil) Peruski of Ubly and Carol Stewart of Kinde.
Lloyd was preceded in death by one sister, Delores Bouchard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church at Sheridan Corners. Officiating will be Fr. Nate Harburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call for visitation on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m.
Attendees are kindly reminded by the family to wear facemasks and practice social distancing during visitation and at the church.
The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Northwood Meadows and Compassus for the wonderful care they provided to Lloyd.
Memorials may be offered to St. Columbkille Catholic Church or to Northwood Meadows.
If you wish to offer your condolences to Lloyd's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
