Services Kranz Funeral Home 6850 Main Street Cass City , MI 48726 (989) 872-2195 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Novesta Church of Christ Cass City , MI Funeral service 12:00 PM Novesta Church of Christ Cass City , MI

Logan Raymond, 22, of Cass City, passed unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2019 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born March 3, 1997 in Tawas City. Logan graduated with the class of 2015 from Cass City High School. He recently began a job as a pourer for Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon. Logan enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his dirt bike and motorcycle. Most important to Logan was spending time with his friends and family and loving life. Logan is survived by his parents: Erik (Rochelle) Raymond of Bad Axe, Jennifer Hartwick of Bad Axe; siblings: Chelste (Jordan) Papp of Cass City, Gabrielle (Devin) Spicer of Bad Axe, Olyviya Hartwick of Bad Axe, Dakota Hulbert of Kinde, Zachary Krueger of Sebewaing, Alicia Krueger of Bad Axe, Madison Krueger of Bad Axe; nieces: Adeline Papp, Paisley-Ann Hulbert; nephew, Braxton Spicer; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Also left to remember Logan are his grandparents: Darryl and Linda Metzger of Fairgrove, Denise Ernsberger of Pinconning; great-grandparents: Mona Raymond of Pinconning, Terry (Sheila) Prill of Bad Axe Stephen Parnicky of East Tawas, James and Pat Metzger of Turner; aunts: Corie (John) Williams, Dannielle Crispin, Megan Metzger; uncles: Don (Melissa) Patch, Ryan Raymond, Joshua Ernsberger; heartbeats: Cody Kluger (Alicia Crouch); girlfriend: Shelby Noppenberger. Logan was preceded in death by his grandpa, Rick Ernsberger; great-grandma, Marsha Parnicky; great-grandpa, Albert Raymond; niece, Lettie Spicer. Funeral service held at noon Friday, May 3, 2019 in Novesta Church of Christ with Brad Speirs officiating. Memorials may be made to Kranz Funeral Home for the benefit of the family. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3, in Novesta Church of Christ, in Cass City. Arrangements by Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, Michigan. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 2, 2019