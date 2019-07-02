Services Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc. 425 State Street Harbor Beach , MI 48441 (989) 479-3407 Loide E. Bahr

Loide E. Bahr, 90 of Unionville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region Hospital. She was born on March 11, 1929, in Hillman, to the late Herman and Emma (Krueger) Cordes. Loide and Rev. Albert Bahr would be united in marriage on June 26, 1949 at St. John Lutheran Church, in Hillman. Together Loide and Pastor Bahr served at many different Churches, impacting many lives. She enjoyed reading, music, gardening, visiting with friends and family, especially her grandchildren, always looking for deer, and her passion was writing. Loide earned a Bachelors Degree from Central Michigan University at the age of 62. She published a book "Port Hope Remembers" and was currently working on another published book. Loide is survived by her husband Rev. Albert Bahr of Unionville, and children: Paul (Linnea) Bahr of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Mary (David) Moehring of Manistee, Joel (Donna) Bahr of Slinger, WI, Seth (Diane) Bahr of Yorktown, Virginia, Mark (Kristan) Bahr of Hartland, WI, David (Janet) Bahr of Hartland, WI, daughter-in-law Janice Bahr of Schenectady, New York, 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, her brother Darowin (Jan) Cordes of Manistee, a sister-in-law Dorothea Cordes of Flint, and brother-in-law Stanton Bahr of Massapequa, New York, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son John Bahr, four brothers and a sister. Funeral Services for Loide will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Immanual Lutheran Church of Sebewaing, with Rev. Michael Boyer officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hillman. Visitation for Loide will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Immanual Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. Visitation on Wednesday will be at the church beginning at 9 am until time of services at 10 a.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 2, 2019