Lois Ann Genis
Lois Ann Genis, 62, of Harbor Beach, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, peacefully in her home.
Lois was born on Nov. 19, 1957 to the late Henry (Hank) and Elma (Sherwood) Smith.
Lois was a loving mother, sister, daughter, wife and friend. She had a heart of gold and would not hesitate to give the shirt off her back if she could. She has a quick wit and brightened the spirits of everyone around her with her stories and jokes. Lois loved to play video games, write stories and jokes, and spending time with her family and friends. She particularly enjoyed going to breakfast at Walt's in Caseville with her beloved mother and sisters.
Lois was united in marriage to the love of her life, John Genis on Aug. 20, 1994 in front of all of their friends. They enjoyed 25 years of marriage!
Lois is survived by her husband, John, two daughters Erin (Matt) Krumenacker of Ubly, Tracey (Brad) Prill of Mt. Pleasant, two grandchildren, Regan Krumenacker of Ubly and Clarence William Strelow IV of Hersey; two sisters, Cindy (Dave) Ferris of Elkton and Linda Bucholtz of Bay Port; two brothers Robert (Karen) Smith of Kinde, and Roy (Julie) Smith; nieces and nephews, Stacey (Bill) Smukala of Saginaw, Elma Bucholtz of Bay Port, Daniel Bucholtz of Bay Port, Henry Bucholtz of Bay Port, Todd (Aleasha) Olejnik of Millington, Angela (Allen) Goodwin of Clare, Stephanie Smith of Mt. Pleasant, Nicole Smith and Chelsea (Tanner) Grubb; several great nieces and nephews, many good friends, her mother in law Lauretta Gusa, brother and sister in laws, Ronald Genis, Earl and Nancy Gusa, Joe and Maureen McCrandall, and James and Sharon Bischer.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved father, Hank Smith; her sister, Laura Jean Smith; her nephew, Jason Smukala; and her brother in law, Terrence Bucholtz.
Funeral service for Lois will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde, Michigan. Visitation will be Thursday at the Gage Chapel from 3-8 p.m., and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 3, 2020