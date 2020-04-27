|
Lonna Ann Tetreau
Lonna Ann Tetreau, 79, of Caseville went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe.
Lonna was born Sept. 29, 1940 in Pigeon to the late Samuel and Guardella (Beck) Townsend. She was a member of the Caseville United Methodist Church, and a charter member of the Caseville Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary. Lonna loved her flower gardens, riding motorcycles, reading and watching movies.
Lonna is survived by her children Pamela Lang of Sterling Heights, Greg Peterson of Caseville, Penny (Dale) Wood of Unionville, and Scott (Rachel) Deming of Yale; grandchildren Darcey, Emily, Shane, Brandon, Dustin, Justin, and Ian; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Sandy (Wayne) Wisenbagh, Lynn (Chris) Couch and Mark (Wendy) Diebel; and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and granddaughter Ashley.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Her remains will be interred at Caseville Twp Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020