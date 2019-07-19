Loren Orville Nast, 82, of Sebewaing, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. Loren was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Sebewaing, to Frederick and Emma (Bauer) Nast. After school, he went to work on the family farm. He worked a few years for the Sebewaing Brewery before putting in 29 years of year round service at Michigan Sugar Company in Sebewaing, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Mio, watching the Detroit Tigers, watching the Sebewaing and Unionville Ball Tournaments and visiting with friends. Loren is survived by his two children: Ann Kathryn Nast of Columbia, TN and Michael L. (Helene) Nast of Sebewaing; one brother, Harold (Rudene) Nast of Georgia; seven grandchildren: Aaron (Bianca) Haag, RaeAnn Robinson, Shena Kernstock, Robert Awrey, Amanda (Jared) VanMullekom, Nikki Hughes and Nathan Hughes; four great-grandchildren: Xavier Haag, Evelyn Engelhardt, Caleb Speigel and Aslynn VanMullekom. Loren is preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter, Bethanie L. Haag. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor, Wendy Orzel will be officiating. Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Michael Nast. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 19, 2019