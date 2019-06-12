Services Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 989-453-2324 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel 7356 W Michigan Ave Pigeon , MI 48755 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pigeon First United Methodist Church Loren Wayne Sturm

Loren Wayne Sturm, 92, of Pigeon, went to meet his maker on June 10, 2019 at his home. Wayne was born July 28, 1926, in Bad Axe to the late H. Alfred and P. Alice (Decker) Sturm. He graduated from Pigeon High School in 1944. He married Harriett Williams May 6, 1951 in Muncie, Indiana. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2007. Wayne was a proud graduate of the Big Turner School, to and from which he trudged barefoot and uphill in both directions. He began his lifelong farming career before his voice had changed. Over the next 80 years, Wayne proudly and prosperously owned and operated the family business, Sturm Farms, with his father, brother and son. He was an active member of the Pigeon Lion's, Winsor Masonic Lodge F&AM #420, Scheurer Hospital Meals on Wheels, Michigan Crop and Seed Foundation, Michigan Farm Bureau and McKinley Township Zoning Board of Appeals. Of particular note, Wayne was an early advocate of wind power in McKinley Township and Huron County and he was featured in a front-page story by the Detroit Free Press. At an official press tour of the first wind farm sponsored by the John Deere Wind Energy Co. he surprised Gov. Jennifer Granholm, first by alerting her that she had stepped off a right-of-way onto his farmland and then by hugging the speechless governor to assure her that his admonition had been in jest. He is survived by his children Randall (Cheryl) of Pigeon, Deborah of Pigeon and Barbara (Tracy) Sonneborn of Lansing; his grandchildren Martin, Jenny and Emilie and his partner, Rita Shantry with whom he was committed in 2018. He was preceded in death by his siblings Delores and Keith. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at the Pigeon First United Methodist Church with Rev. Cindy Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Champagne Funeral Chapel. The family advises that guests are welcome to wear bright colors to the celebration. Memorials may be made to Scheurer Hospital Meals on Wheels or Pigeon First United Methodist Church.