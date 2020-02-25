|
|
Loretta Ann Biniecki
Mrs. Loretta Ann Biniecki, 66 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 unexpectedly due to natural causes.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1953 in Harbor Beach to the late Clem and Ruby (Morley) Roggenbuck. She married Larry Biniecki on Nov. 9, 1972 in Bad Axe.
Loretta was a graduate of Harbor Beach High School. She worked at Dotts Manufacturing in Deckerville and retired from Numatics in Sandusky. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, rock hunting and canning. Time spent with her grandchildren was something she deeply cherished.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry J. Biniecki of Harbor Beach; two daughters, Becky (Dan) Callender of Lansing, Grace Biniecki of Harbor Beach; one son, Larry (Marci) Biniecki of Bay City; four grandchildren, Magdalene and Henry Callender of Lansing, Olivia and Logan Biniecki of Bay City; her brothers, Alvin (Marge) Roggenbuck, Stanley (Barb) Roggenbuck, Kenneth (Connie) Roggenbuck, all of Harbor Beach, Bradley Paul (Pam) Neal of Port Huron; one sister-in-law, Donna Roggenbuck; one brother-in-law, Gary Rice.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Roggenbuck; one sister, Sharron Rice.
Loretta's family will be holding a private celebration of her life this summer.
Care had been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Loretta's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020