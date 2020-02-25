Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501

Loretta Ann Biniecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Ann Biniecki Obituary
Loretta Ann Biniecki
Mrs. Loretta Ann Biniecki, 66 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 unexpectedly due to natural causes.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1953 in Harbor Beach to the late Clem and Ruby (Morley) Roggenbuck. She married Larry Biniecki on Nov. 9, 1972 in Bad Axe.
Loretta was a graduate of Harbor Beach High School. She worked at Dotts Manufacturing in Deckerville and retired from Numatics in Sandusky. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, rock hunting and canning. Time spent with her grandchildren was something she deeply cherished.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry J. Biniecki of Harbor Beach; two daughters, Becky (Dan) Callender of Lansing, Grace Biniecki of Harbor Beach; one son, Larry (Marci) Biniecki of Bay City; four grandchildren, Magdalene and Henry Callender of Lansing, Olivia and Logan Biniecki of Bay City; her brothers, Alvin (Marge) Roggenbuck, Stanley (Barb) Roggenbuck, Kenneth (Connie) Roggenbuck, all of Harbor Beach, Bradley Paul (Pam) Neal of Port Huron; one sister-in-law, Donna Roggenbuck; one brother-in-law, Gary Rice.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Roggenbuck; one sister, Sharron Rice.
Loretta's family will be holding a private celebration of her life this summer.
Care had been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guest book for Loretta's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -