Lori J. Krug
Lori J. Krug, 60, of Bad Axe, passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor.
She was born Nov. 21, 1959 in Bad Axe, daughter of the late Mike Gray and Mary (Marvin) Nutt. She married George Krug on Nov. 21, 1981 in Bad Axe.
Lori was happily employed at Boom's Construction for over 30 years. She was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed playing Keno, and spending time with her family. She also was a very sneaky Euchre player.
Lori is survived by her husband George Krug of Bad Axe and her children
Shari (Adam) Palmer of Frankenmuth, Traci Krug of Commerce Township, Eric Krug and girlfriend Courtney Siewert of Pigeon, Scott (Jenna) Krug of Imlay City; three sisters Teri (Mike) Hintz of Hartland, Lynn Rowe and fiancé Steve Milligan of Novi and Diana Gray of Nashville, TN; one step-sister Renee Verbeke of Davison; five grandchildren Colson, Raelynn, Hattie, Kayden, Parker and several nieces, nephews, and loves one.
Lori's family will receive guests for visitation at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. The family requests all visitors wear a face mask.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com