|
|
Luigino Francesco Zolin, 77, of Caseville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at his home. Luigi was born March 25, 1942 in Padua, Italy. He immigrated to the USA when he was 12 years old, settling in Detroit. He graduated from Pershing High School in 1961. He married Caterina Giammó on Oct. 21, 1965 in Mortara, Italy. He retired in 2004 after 37 years with General Motors Parts Fabrication, Warren. He moved from Sterling Heights to Caseville permanently in 2004, having had the cottage since 1986. He was a member of the Caseville Water Board and a UAW steward. He is survived by his wife Caterina; children Anthony (Kelly) of Scranton, Pennsylvania and Lisa of Caseville; grandchildren Raven Bale, Alexandra and Samantha Zolin; sister Mary (DeWayne) Loveless of Lake City; and nephews Mike and Chris Loveless. He was preceded in death by his mother Bruna Boggio. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel. Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday and continue until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the . www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020