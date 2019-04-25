Home

Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
Lyle A. Krohn


1935 - 2019
Lyle A. Krohn Obituary
Lyle A. Krohn, 83, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Lyle was born May 27, 1935, in Ubly, son of the late Wrayburn and Donna (Reddaway) Krohn. He married Phyllis Wisenbaugh on Nov. 17, 1955. Lyle was a lifelong farmer in Sheridan Township. He was a member of the Owendale Lions Club, The Friends of the Octagon Barn, and the Michigan Corn Growers Association. He was a founding member of The Popple Trailblazers Club. Lyle is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Krohn of Bad Axe; four daughters, Lorrie Krohn, Sue Danks and Sarah Frantz, all of Bad Axe, and Doreen Hagen, of Ubly; eight grandchildren, Allen (Kellie) Danks of Carrollton, Texas, Tonya (Ron) Hawley of Cass City, Hannah Maiuri of Saginaw, Melissa Bukoski (fiancé, Mark Tackman) of Bay City, Nick Hagen of Ubly, Jennifer Hagen of Ubly (fiancé, George Hiller), Kelli (Ryan) Koglin of Greenville, South Carolina, Katti Frantz (fiancé, Brandon Talaski) of East Peoria, Illinois; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Kennedy, Matthew, Joseph, Scarlet, Mark Jr. and Frank; brother-in-law, DeWayne (Sandy) Wisenbaugh of Pigeon; sister-in-law, Bess Krohn of Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. Lyle was preceded in death by his daughter, Cari Bukoski; two sons-in-law, Al Danks and Jim Hagen; two brothers, Don (Mae) Krohn and Jim Krohn; two sisters, Dolly (Dale) Hind and Betty (Rudy) Witzke; sisters-in-law, Etta Kunisch, Jean Adkins and JoAnn Wisenbaugh; brother-in-law, Charlie Wisenbaugh; and in-laws, Charles and Eva Wisenbaugh. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with interment at Valley Cemetery in Ubly. The Krohn family will receive guests for visitation from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, visit www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
