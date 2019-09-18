|
|
Lynda J. Pietscher, 61, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Caseville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. She was born on April 4, 1958, in Saginaw, daughter of the late K. William and Joanne (Olmsted) Pietscher. Lynda graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1976 and received her B.S. degree from Eastern Michigan in Speech Communication. She spent many years working in the customer service industry. Lynda enjoyed going to the beach and being by the water, following politics, and was an excellent debater. She loved animals and adopted two cats from Cass River Pet Friendz. Her passion was the theater and she spent several years acting both in college and at the Port Austin Community Players. She also used her acting skill set and partnered with Sandra McLean of S and D puppetry to voice characters in children's puppet shows throughout Huron County. Lynda will always be remembered for her outstanding performances in: Mame, Gypsy, Oliver, Kalidescope, Fiddler on the Roof, and Grease (to name a few). For Lynda, there was no such thing as a small role. It is a testament to her acting skills that she could take a walk-on part and end up "stealing the show" with her wonderful characterization of a bag lady in Little Shop of Horrors at PACP. In 2014, Lynda moved to Lakeland, Florida to start a new chapter in her life. Lynda is survived by her brother Mark (Lenette) Pietscher of Rockford; sisters Kay (John) Neal of Oshkosh, WI and Kathryn (Doug) Lewis of Redondo, CA; aunt Charlene Olmstead of Linden; partner: Jody Streussnig of Lakeland, FL (formerly Bad Axe); nephews Luke Pietscher of Grand Rapids, Stephen Neal of Madison, WI and Matthew Neal of Appleton, WI; nieces Kellie (Derrick) Lamphere of Rockford, Kelsey Lewis and Kate Lewis of Redondo, CA; great niece Annie Lamphere of Rockford; great nephew Brody Neal of Appleton, WI; several cousins and close friends; and her beloved cats Bug and Charley. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Port Austin Community Players, 35 Railroad Street, Port Austin. Lynda's family would like to extend a special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice for their care, kindness, and compassion and to close family friend Libby McMillan for her supportive care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bad Axe Public Library for a Children's Art Program that will be facilitated in Lynda's name or to Cass River Pet Friendz PO Box 513 Caro, MI 48723. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019