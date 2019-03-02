Margaret "Mickey" A. Carpenter, 87, of Kinde, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. She was born in Harbor Beach, MI, on Dec. 19, 1931, to the late William J. and Margaret G. (Hessling) Eppenbrock. Margaret married Kenneth J. Carpenter on July 12, 1996. He preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2009. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church/Annunciation of the Lord Parish in Kinde. Mickey enjoyed going on casino trips, working in her vegetable and flower gardens and cooking and baking. Margaret is survived by her sons: Gerry Ignash of Frankenmuth, Larry (Sharon) Ignash of Kinde, Bill (Ann) Ignash of Bay City and Steven (Joann) Ignash of Kinde; her daughter: Deborah (Robert) Craig of Bad Axe; grandchildren: Michael Ignash, Brady Ignash, Hannah Ignash, Heather (Matt) Jimkoski, Bryan (Melissa) Ignash, Andrew (Jenn) Ignash, Jessica Ignash, Stephen (Bess) Huddleston, Ashley Craig and Margaret (Eric) Patterson; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Fr. Donald Eppenbrock of Lexington and Harold Eppenbrock of Bad Axe; her sisters, Judy Reinmann of Bad Axe, Dorothy Rogers of Bad Axe and Janie Shuart of Bad Axe; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Ervin Ignash and Kenneth J. Carpenter; her brother, Henry Eppenbrock; her sister, Ruth Schramski; brothers-in-law, Bill Reinmann and James Shuart; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Eppenbrock. The family would like to thank Sharron Gisel and the staff at Courtney Manor for their wonderful care. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Port Austin, Michigan, with her brother, Fr. Donald Eppenbrock officiating. Burial will take place at the Port Austin Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the MacAlpine Gage Chapel in Kinde with a scripture service at 7 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to Courtney Manor. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary