Margaret A. Deming, 85, of Elkton, died Monday, Memorial Day May 27, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Marge was born Dec. 29, 1933. in Newburgh, New York to the late Samuel and Agnes (Kain) Post. She married Darling Deming on March 1, 1952 in West Point, New York; he preceded her in death March 30, 2010. She moved to Elkton in 1954 and raised her family there. She was a very active member of the Elkton Community Wesleyan Church and a member of the Caseville American Legion Auxiliary. She was a babysitter for many children in the community over the years. Marge is survived by her children Agnes (Jerry) Talaski of Elkton, Darling Jr. "Butch" of Dayton, Virginia and Dorothy (Tom) Ekorn of Orlando, Florida; grandchildren J.D., Jeff, Renee, Rhonda, Ryan, Michelle, and Melissa; many great-grandchildren; and siblings Joe, Kathy, Marietta, Irene and Ralph. She was preceded in death by her siblings Bill, Anna, Paul, Francis, Sam and Jim. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Elkton Community Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ean Green officiating. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Elkton Community Wesleyan Church. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com