Margaret Burzyck

Margaret Burzyck Obituary
Margaret (Schmidt) Burzyck, 70, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. She graduated from Bad Axe High School and made a living in the manufacturing industry for several companies in Michigan. In 2008, she left Michigan to live and travel with her daughter to Albuquerque, N.M., Thousand Oaks, Calif., and most recently Fredericksburg, Va. where she succumbed to a long-time struggle with COPD. Margaret enjoyed spending time with family, reading and working on puzzle books. Margaret Burzyck is preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Hilda Joyce (Hunt) Schmidt and her two brothers William and Harry Schmidt. Margaret is survived by her son Leo Erickson and his wife Priscella Erickson and her daughter Tonya (Burzyck) Rhoads and her husband Daniel Rhoads; grandchildren Abigail Dondineau and Lilyana Erickson and step-grandaughters Jessica Erickson-Seymore and Harleigh Erickson; siblings Geraldine Krohn, Frederick and wife Marge Schmidt, Irwin and wife Linda Schmidt, and Rosemary and husband Carl Radabaugh. She also leaves multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date in her home town of Bad Axe Michigan.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020
