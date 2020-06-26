Margaret June Johnson
Margaret June Johnson
Margaret June Johnson, 99, formerly of Bay Port, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Beechwood American House in Jenison, Michigan.
Margaret was born Oct. 7, 1920 in Bay Port to the late Archie and Augusta (Matchuret) Harder. She received a Certificate of Accomplishment from Delta College. Margaret was a self-taught organist and had a beautiful soprano singing voice. She was ordained an Elder in 1985 in the RLDS Church (now Community of Christ Church). She enjoyed traveling to destinations which included Iceland, Hawaii, Jamaica, Mexico and three times to the Canadian wilderness with a floatplane. She was a longtime member of the Saginaw Ladies Culture Club.
She is survived by her son Mark (Agnes) Johnson of Dorr and daughter Amy Lou (Tim) Hebert of Georgia; grandsons Raymund and James; and sister Alice Harder Voss. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph and Jim Harder.
There will be a grave side service 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at New Bay Port Cemetery with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Bay Port Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
