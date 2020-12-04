Margaret Leah Taylor
Margaret Leah Taylor, 99, of Elkton passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, the eve of her 100th birthday, at Scheurer Long Term Care in Pigeon.
Margaret was born Dec. 4, 1920 in Detroit to the late Robert and Ida Mae (LaForge) McBride. She moved to Elkton when she was 16 years old when her father bought a bar and remodeled it into a restaurant where he served both food and spirits. Margaret cooked and waited tables. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1938 where she was class president. She attended Central Michigan University studying music education. Later she took off campus classes for two years majoring in early childhood education. She married Alvin Taylor, a farmer, on Dec. 7, 1940; he preceded her in death March 18, 1987.
Together they lived in Elkton in an apartment above the Elkton Bank, later moving to a house on South Main Street. In 1963 they moved to the Taylor farm on Berne Road north of Elkton. Upon Alvin's retirement in 1972 they moved back to Elkton in a house on Renn Street. During retirement years they spent the winter months in Bradenton, Fla.
Over the years she worked as a waitress and cook in the family restaurant, a private piano teacher for 22 years, and a Head Start teacher before retiring in 1975. In March of 2000, Margaret moved to Country Bay Village Independent Living where she lived until June of 2011 when she relocated to Country Gardens Assisted Living, both in Pigeon. In Oct. 2015 she moved into the Long Term Care Facility in Pigeon until the time of her death.
She was an active member of Elkton United Methodist Church where she was the organist and choir director. She was an active member of the community belonging to the following organizations: Elkton Women's Civic Club (president for 1 year), No Sweat League of Century Oaks, Red Hat Ladies, Clothe a Child, Habitat for Humanity, and Chairman of the Elkton American Cancer Society
. She enjoyed watching and reading about birds, knitting, sewing, crafting and quilting, traveling, listening to music, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, watching Tiger games, gardening, playing and teaching the piano, and reading.
Margaret is survived by her children Terry of Alma, Sandra (Nick T. Ovcen) Taylor of Caseville and Cheryl (Steve) Grekowicz of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Terry and Kate; great-granddaughter Grace; brother Carol McBride of Grand Rapids and sister Carolyn Kennedy of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Marcia Winters and brother Robert McBride.
A private funeral service will be at Elkton United Methodist Church with Rev. Won Kim officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Country Bay Village, Country Gardens Assisted Living and Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care for their compassionate care, love and concern to their mother.
Memorials may be made to Scheurer Long Term Care or Compassus Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com