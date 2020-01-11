|
Margaret M. Fealko, 90, of Harbor Beach, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of Harbor Beach. She was born on Aug. 4, 1929 in Port Hope to the late Otto and Clara (Carpenter) Koglin. Margaret married Robert Fealko on September 16, 1950 in Port Hope. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed doing puzzles. Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert Fealko of Harbor Beach, children: Brinda Myers of Bad Axe; Daniel (Sue Ellen) Fealko of Clay, New York; Jeffrey Fealko (Susanne Keller) of Illinois; grandchildren: Jennifer Harrison, Kevin Nikel, Nathan Fealko, Risa Hake, Erica and Thomas Fealko, Brett and Bree MyersGreat grandchildren: Alaster Fealko, Rebecca, Peter, Stephaine Jurgess, Joel Harrison and Cheyanne Myers, and great grandchildren: Tanner Jurgess, Sawyer Jurgess, sister: Rozella Osantowski of Ubly, Betty Burkhard of Bad Axe, Ann Rothe, and Gene Koglin. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Leona Kessel and Violet Paling. Funeral Services for Margaret will be Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation for Margaret will be Sunday, 2-7 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at Zion Church beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. A scripture service will take place Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jan. 11, 2020