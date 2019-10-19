|
Margaret Peruski, 84, of Ubly, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Region in Bad Axe, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on Dec. 1, 1934, in White Pigeon, MI, daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Tomaszewsky) Dobrowolski. She married Steven Peruski, Sr. on Nov. 22, 1958, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Pinnebog. He preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2000. Margaret enjoyed camping, gardening, shopping and was known for her love of Christmas and her Christmas Village. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending Mass and was a member of Christian Mothers at St. John's Catholic Church in Ubly. Margaret and her husband formerly owned many businesses, including Swiss Motor Sales and City Cleaners. Margaret is survived by her two sons, Steve (Carolyn) Peruski, Jr of Ubly and Perry (Sheila) Peruski of Bad Axe and one daughter Sherry (Benjamin) Smith of Port Hope; nine grandchildren – Matthew (Nichole) Peruski, Nathan (Allie) Peruski, Tiffany (Jon) Rozo, Kayla (Josh) Gosdzinski, Kassandra (Bryan) Reynolds, Kendra Peruski, Dana (fiancé Chase Meder) Smith, Heather (Ryan) Smukala and Kristen Smith (special friend, Jeff Ney); seven great-grandchildren – Ryley, Kyhlie, Emelia, Maverick, Adeline Peruski, Isabella Razo and Levi Gosdzinski; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by by two brothers, Frank Dobrowolski and George Dobrowolsky and two sisters, Ann Wachner and Mary Benda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Good Sheperd Parish – St. John Catholic Church in Ubly. Officiating will be Fr. T.J. Fleming. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the church. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 19, 2019