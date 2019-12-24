|
Marguerite J. Nicol, 84, of Deford, died following a brief illness Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 in Tuscola County Medical Care Facility, Caro. She was born Jan. 1, 1935 in Colfax Township, the 10th of 13 children born to Russell and Ella (Smith) Griggs. She married James Don Nicol April 26, 1952 in Huron County. He died Dec. 27, 1991. June attended Elkton schools. She worked as a homemaker and raised her family. June enjoyed listening to old country music. Her favorite artists include Hank Williams and Loretta Lynn. June was a spunky spitfire who told it how it was. She loved to dance, especially in the kitchen with a broom. June enjoyed sewing and embroidery, making pillows and crafts for her grandchildren. She was fond of reading mystery novels and watching history programs on television. June is survived by her children, Christine (Charles) Cummings of Deford; Charles (Cheryl) Nicol of Deford; Brenda Blackwell of Deford; Carl (Carol) Nicol of Cass City; David (Dominique) Nicol of Cass City; Tracy Nicol of Deford; Mark (Jessica) Nicol of Rochester; son-in-law, Kim Raymond of Deford; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her twin sister, Margaret Jean Kuhn of Marion, Ohio; sister, Ilene Young of Elkton. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Don; daughter, Nancy Raymond; son, James Alex Nicol; brothers and sisters. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City with Chaplain Gary Eachen officiating. Interment will be in Elkland Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tuscola County Medical Care Facility Activities Department. The Nicol family would like to express a warm, heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of the Tuscola County Medical Care Facility. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019